23-year-old man dead after head-on crash in Roanoke County, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 23-year-old man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Roanoke County Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Roanoke County Police Department said around 7:19 a.m., Walter Rodriguez Flores was driving a 2008 Mercury Mariner in the 5900 block of Old Mountain Road when he crossed the double yellow lines, hitting a 2018 Buick Encore head-on.

Tragically, Rodriguez Flores died at the scene, police said. We’re told he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Buick, whose identity was not released, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

RCPD says the investigation is ongoing, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

As of right now, no charges are pending, authorities said.

We’re told the road was blocked for about two hours due to the crash but has since reopened.