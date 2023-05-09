Bedford County leaders vote to raise real estate taxes

BEDFORD, Va. – Homeowners in Bedford County will start to pay more in real estate taxes. This comes after the Board of Supervisors approved a new rate at the end of April.

In a 4 to 3 vote, during their regular meeting, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved the new $0.41 real estate tax rate. The vote came following a public hearing, where 22 citizens voiced their feedback.

The new rate does represent a $0.09 reduction from the current $0.50 real estate tax rate. Although, a tax rate of $0.38 would collect the same amount of revenue as the previous year. Essentially, making the rate increase by $0.03 this year.

What this means is for a taxpayer with a home assessed at $150,000, with the equalized rate of $0.38, you would pay $47.50 a month. With the new $0.41 rate, you would pay $51.25 a month in real estate taxes. This would equal a rate of $3.75.

“When you look at the cumulative amount of taxes, property tax, personal property tax, sales tax, meal tax, lodging tax, etc, Bedford County has the lowest tax burden of any county in the Commonwealth and we still believe even with this modest tax adjustment that the board of supervisors will still be the lowest or near the lowest in the state,” said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

The County is expecting to see some of the revenue from this increase this summer.

The reason behind this increase is to help fund several Capital Improvement Projects.

One of those is an expansion for the Department of Social Services, Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Communications. According to the Board, these departments have long outgrown their spaces and need more room.

The money is also being used for critical school improvement projects. This includes the removal of concrete canopies at Liberty High School and Staunton River High School. Also, adding a gym to Bedford Primary School and other athletic facility improvements.

“These areas of the high schools haven’t seen significant improvements for over 60 years. So they are falling behind. They are not a modern structure anymore and there are some safety concerns as well. So they are going to benefit the students and teachers who go there on a day-to-day basis,” says Hiss.

Another project the county is considering is closing the landfill. Bedford County now transfers non-recyclable solid waste to a privately operated regional landfill. The County Waste Management Department is now making sure the landfill is closed properly and safely. This includes requirements by the State’s Department of Environmental Quality.