Rockbridge County community mourns loss of high school senior, volunteer firefighter

GOSHEN, Va. – A Rockbridge County teenager taken too soon.

Just two weeks before his high school graduation, 18-year-old, Devin Riley was killed in a car accident.

Inside of Rockbridge County High School, tributes continue to pour out for Devin, with makeshift memorials on his desk and in his parking spot.

“From the first moment I met him, he just had a light about him. He had an infectious smile, infectious sense of humor. Strong work ethic, did everything right,” said Rockbridge County’s offensive line coach, Ben Kabzinski.

Devin was a star student-athlete playing both football and baseball.

“Early on he captured my respect, because not only did he fulfill his duties as a student-athlete but he did that while also working, pretty much full-time and also serving his community,” said head football coach, Martin Cox.

When Devin wasn’t at school, on the football field or at his job, he was volunteering at the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.

“Kind of a role model, what you want the kids to be today,” said Chief Mike Jolly. “We have another brother looking over us is how we kind of look at it,” he added.

On the walls of the high school, there are banners for people to write kind notes on and share memories of Devin, which will then be given to his family.

“I just hope people remember him as the special human that he was,” said Kabzinski.