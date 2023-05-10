Blacksburg town council votes on controversial development

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A controversial housing development was back on the table in Blacksburg on Tuesday.

10 News reported back in March about Glade Spring Crossing - a proposed development that would sit beside The Village at Tom’s Creek.

The plan includes 176 non-student homes of both affordable and market-price housing.

Since its proposal, the plan has received pushback from neighbors who worry about safety and environmental impacts.

The planning commission voted against recommending rezoning the land for the development, but it was up to Town Council Tuesday. In their meeting, the council voted to approve the development agreement and authorize the town manager to sign the agreement.

If you would like to watch the meeting, you can do so by clicking here. Discussion on Glade Spring begins around the 12-minute mark, and action begins around the 2:57:00 mark.