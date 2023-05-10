Meet 2023 WSLS scholarship recipient James River senior Michael Jorgenson

This year, WSLS introduced a scholarship for 2 college-bound high school seniors. 10 Sports John Appicello got to meet one of the recipients - James River senior, Michael Jorgensen. Jorgensen already has a great start to his special journey.

“So Michael is the example of a student-athlete. He’s the example of a great human being beyond what he’s done athletically beyond what he’s done academically he’s a great person and he’s a great leader he’s going to do phenomenal things in life,” Chase Davidson, JR Athletic Director said.

“It’s just like small stuff like doing volunteer work that gets you into the feeling of helping out your community and wanting like to really help other people even if it’s not in volunteer work, you just see your peers and you want to help them out and not only better yourself doing that but help better them,” Jorgenson said.

Jorgensen‘s level of commitment and perseverance make him the perfect cross-country captain and track distance standout. Going the extra mile is not just a figure of speech.

”I think he has goals that he sat within himself that he pushes not all like most high school wanna work on natural ability, and he pushes through that he pushes himself,” Bill Divers, JR Knights Track Coach said.

The scholar-athlete and National Honor Society president is ready for his next challenge: becoming a VMI Keydet.

”You know it’s stuff like just putting an extra hours outside of what’s required just staying late after practice showing up early you know it’s just stuff like that that you know it’s your mindset that gets hardened. Just having my hard work pays off everything that I’ve done throughout these four years it’s starting to pay off and it feels really incredible,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgenson has also taken the time to complete community service with the veterans at New Freedom Farm, which of course, has ties to VMI.

To read our scholarship announcement, click here. 10 News will feature our second recipient, Kennerly Nichols, on Thursday.