WSLS announces 2023 scholarship recipients

WSLS is excited to announce our 2023 scholarship recipients.

10 News announced the new 2023 scholarship for graduating high school seniors back in January, and students had until March 31, 2023 to apply.

Two recipients were selected based on their success in academics, extracurricular activities, and volunteering, and will now receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Without further ado – drumroll, please! The recipients of the 2023 WSLS Scholarship are Kennerly Nichols of Salem and Michael William Jorgensen of Troutville!

“These students excelled academically, and as importantly, they have accomplishments beyond the classroom,” said WSLS General Manager and Vice-President Jaimie León when making the announcement. “We accepted scholarship applications from across our viewing area. Then, in partnership with our sponsor Bank of Botetourt, we narrowed applications down to our final winners.”

Nichols is a graduating senior at Glenvar High School and plans on attending Seton Hall University in the fall.

Jorgensen is a graduating senior at James River High School and plans on attending Virginia Military Institute in the fall.

10 News will be highlighting our scholarship recipients in the coming weeks online and on air.

“WSLS works for our communities in so many ways. We strive to go beyond news, information, and entertainment. We are committed to our local businesses, area non-profits, schools, and countless community organizations. Establishing this annual scholarship is simply another way WSLS can give back,” León added.