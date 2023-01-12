WSLS announces new 2023 scholarship for graduating high school seniors

Are you a college-bound, graduating high school senior? Have demonstrated success in academics and sports, including activity competitions, marching band or volunteering?

Well, we want to hear from you for the amazing chance to receive a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to two college-bound high school seniors.

“We’ve created this scholarship to reward students for not only excelling academically but also for what they have accomplished beyond the classroom. Students who are passionate about public service and participate in activities like sports, music, and theater often demonstrate qualities of responsibility, teamwork, and leadership. Those are the qualities we want to reward,” according to WSLS General Manage and Vice-President Jaimie León.

The inaugural WSLS Scholarship will be awarded in April 2023, and students applying need to have their applications submitted no later than March 31st.

“WSLS works for our communities in so many ways. We strive to go beyond news, information, and entertainment. We are committed to our local businesses, area non-profits, schools, and countless community organizations. Establishing an annual scholarship is simply another way WSLS can give back,” León added.

Application

You can access the application by clicking here or downloading the PDF below.

Email your completed application to scholarship@wsls.com no later than March 31, 2023. You may also mail your application to the address listed.

About WSLS

WSLS is a leading media hub in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market. The station has been the authentic, local, voice passionately informing and celebrating our communities for the past 70 years. WSLS 10 was the first television station in the region, officially signing on the air on December 11, 1952. Today WSLS is a leader in news, information, and entertainment, serving viewers across broadcast and digital platforms. WSLS.COM is the leading #1 rated online source for local news in the market. WSLS is a part of the Graham Media Group family. Together Graham Media Group and WSLS are dynamic brands that inform, celebrate, and knit together their communities.