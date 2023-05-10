WEIGH IN | Moms, what is the ideal Mother’s Day gift? 🤔

Show Mom you care This Mother's Day with 24 long-stem roses for just $44.99

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching and we wanna hear from all of the fabulous moms out there.

We know many people may already have in mind what they feel is the perfect gift for the special ladies in their life, whether it’s a nice night out in the town or a delicious cake.

Or it may even be a brand-new piece of jewelry. If that’s the case, make sure you check out our most recent contest where you could get your hands on a gorgeous 14-karat Yellow Gold pendant necklace.

But some of us, including myself, might struggle to find something that’ll light up our mom’s day. After all, moms are the best and if I could give mine the world, I would.

Moms, help us out.

What do you really want for Mother’s Day?

Let us know in the survey below!