Rockbridge County High School closed Monday for students, staff to attend funeral service

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County community is healing after Devin Riley – a friend, student, volunteer firefighter, athlete, and son – was tragically killed in a car crash.

The 18-year-old attended Rockbridge County High School and was set to graduate in just two short weeks. To honor Devin, students and staff at RCHS have created makeshift memorials on his desk and in his parking spot, as we reported previously.

Leaders of Rockbridge County Public Schools have now announced that Rockbridge County High School will be closed on Monday, May 15, to give the community time to grieve.

School leaders say Devin’s funeral service will be held on Monday, May 15. RCHS will be closed so that friends, family, teachers, and administrators will be able to attend his service.

All other schools will function as normal, officials said.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to reach out to RCHS administration.