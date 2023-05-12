Pittsylvania County crash leaves 18-year-old, 53-year-old hospitalized

GRETNA, Va. – Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Route 29 near Gretna, police said.

VSP said an 18-year-old male was driving south in a Nissan when he ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median, and hit another vehicle that was traveling north on Route 29.

The 18-year-old and the 53-year-old driver of the NB vehicle were both airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

We’re told that all lanes have reopened since the crash.

Other details are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

