Family displaced after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday, May 13 at 11:20 a.m. at 145 London Bridge Drive.

According to Battalion Chief F.D. Fowler, when crews arrived, they found a single-family residential structure with smoke showing from the roof.

All occupants had already gotten out of the home safely.

Inside the home, crews found a grease fire that had spread into the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire damage to the structure was contained to the kitchen with smoke damage to the remainder of the house.

Four people were displaced and the Red Cross assisted them with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.