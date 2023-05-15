Danville man charged with second-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting

34-year-old Omar Rashad Chandler has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, with additional charges pending.

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting on Sunday (May 14), according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Hughes Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man, later identified as 38-year-old Randy Lamar Womack, who had been shot multiple times.

Womack was then transported to SOVAH Health, where he later passed away.

34-year-old Omar Rashad Chandler has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, with additional charges pending.

At this time, Chandler is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

