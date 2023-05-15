Lynchburg Peacemakers hand out flowers to mothers affected by gun violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On a day all about showing love to your mother, the Peacemakers went out in the community to let moms know they aren’t forgotten.

Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter says they wanted to remind mothers in Lynchburg they are loved.

“It’s a lot of people that have just not been told that, ‘Hey, I love you,’” Hunter said. “And they always feel like someone’s out to do something to them or to get something from them, but we just wanted to show them that we truly care.”

Lynchburg has faced several instances of gun violence in the past few weeks, so the Peacemakers wanted to focus on neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest.

“We just want them to know that this is not the hood; we’re going to make it into the neighborhood,” Hunter said.

They walked around James Crossing Apartments, the site of last week’s officer-involved shooting, to speak with moms, grandmas and anyone else and handed out roses.

Mom of six Shaneika Mosley says she appreciated the gesture.

“It’s a pleasure just to have somebody to support all mothers,” Mosley said.

Hunter says outreach events like this bridge a gap between their organization and people living in Lynchburg.

“Open that door of communication so we can let them know that, ‘Hey, we’re coming with honesty, and we want to improve our neighborhood, we want to change the quality of life that is here and protect our kids,’” Hunter said.

The Peacemakers want to let all mothers affected by gun violence know they aren’t alone.