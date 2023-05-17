Search ongoing for missing Halifax County woman last seen 14 years ago

The Virginia State Police, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Police Department are urging community members to come forward with any relevant information regarding the disappearance of Hattie Gertrude Brown.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The search continues for a Halifax County woman who has been missing for the last 14 years.

The Virginia State Police, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Police Department are urging community members to come forward with any relevant information regarding the disappearance of Hattie Gertrude Brown.

Brown was last seen with her nephew on May 16, 2009, at a Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58, just outside of South Boston, authorities said.

Police say video footage showed Brown, her nephew and a silver 2003 Volkswagen Jetta at the gas station at about 2:30 a.m.

Her car was found a few months later burned out and abandoned behind an old barn on property in the southeastern corner of Halifax County.

“Despite multiple interviews and the collection of various evidence over the years, state police still needs the person(s) with information about Ms. Brown to come forward, and help bring peace and closure to her family,” Virginia State Police said.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-4-inch woman who weighs 155 pounds; she was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt with pants that had stripes on the side, according to State Police.

In the investigation, officers also determined that Brown left her home without her purse or critical medication.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division at 424-352-3478. Virginia State Police can also be contacted by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

To contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or South Boston Police Department with information on this case, please call 434-476-3334.