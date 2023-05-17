Social media post about possible threat to Henry County school deemed not credible, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said after an investigation of a possible threat to a Henry County school, it has been deemed not credible.

Authorities said on May 17, the sheriff’s office received information on a possible threat against an unnamed school that was posted on Facebook, that originated on Snapchat.

Deputies said the message was shared through multiple social media sites, and after receiving the initial complaint, the sheriff’s office began an investigation to determine where the post originated.

It was determined that a Henry County High School student posted the message after seeing it on another social media site, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said investigators obtained information that led them to Eden, North Carolina, and contacted the Eden Police Department, which has been investigating along with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office since Tuesday.

Authorities said the post has circulated through multiple jurisdictions across North Carolina and Virginia, and North Carolina law enforcement is currently following leads.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said all evidence indicates the threat is not credible, and the original post is part of a TikTok challenge that began out of the state. We’re told that based on this information, it was determined that at no time did anyone make a threat to a Henry County school or student.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging parents to talk with their children about reporting suspicious activity or disturbing information to a trusted adult.

“Please remind them if they become aware of something of concern, their first response should not be to spread rumors,” the sheriff’s office said. “They should report it to their parents, school officials, or law enforcement so that the situation can be handled quickly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).