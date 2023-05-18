Race into the weekend with the largest automotive event on the East Coast at Virginia International Raceway

ALTON, Va. – Hyperfest returns to Virginia International Raceway on May 19th, 20th, and 21st. This is the largest automotive event on the East Coast.

You and your family can be immersed in a premier automotive event with activities taking place on asphalt, dirt, mud, grass and air.

You can ride with a world-class professional drifter around the track, enjoy live music from a number of different artists and eat from a variety of food trucks.

Some of the featured attractions include Drift Bash, National Auto Sport Association Road Racing, Burnout Contest and Spectator Games.

Mike Rose, the director of communications for VIR, says, “I always love the burnout competition and the pro-drifters. To watch these cars drifting around the track, it is amazing.”

Hyperfest opens at 9 a.m. on Friday and runs until Sunday at 12 p.m.

Rose says, “It is the perfect opportunity to come out and see a variety of everything. No matter what you like or don’t like, you can find something here.”