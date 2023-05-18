VSP: Two dead after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left two dead in Halifax County Sunday night.

Police said the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. on McGees Mill Road, approximately three miles north of Mt. Carmel Road.

According to authorities, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was heading north on McGees Mill Road when it encountered a southbound 2018 Ford F150 coming through a curve in the road.

Police said the Chevrolet swerved to the right to avoid the Ford, but both cars ran off the road and collided in a field.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gary Williams, 54, of Semora, North Carolina, died at the scene, police said. We’re told two female passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries after one was thrown from the vehicle.

VSP said the driver of the Ford, John Price, 59, of Semora, North Carolina, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A passenger of the Ford, 31-year-old Chad Whitt of Semora, North Carolina, was partially ejected and died at the scene, according to authorities.

VSP said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.