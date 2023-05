Several parked cars were hit and damaged after a box truck ran off the road in Amherst County on Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. (Credit: W.E.S. Jr)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Several parked cars were hit and damaged after a box truck ran off the road in Amherst County on Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

We’re told a box truck driver ran off Business Route 29 in Madison Heights and hit multiple cars that were parked in the lot of A One Eagle Auto Sales car dealership.

Luckily, police say no one was injured in the crash.

According to VSP, the driver has been charged with “failure to maintain lane.”

