Man in custody after Roanoke shots fired call

No one was hurt during the incident

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke Police respond to shots fired call (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

A man is now in police custody after a shots-fired call on Saturday afternoon, according to Roanoke City Police PIO Caitlyn Cline.

We’re told police were called to the 2900 block of Melrose Avenue for the report of shots fired.

No one was hurt during the incident, and the man involved was taken into custody.

Police say the situation was mental health-related, and the man will now be taken to be evaluated.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department is currently responding to a shots fired call on Melrose Avenue.

We’re told there is a heavy police presence in the 2900 block of Melrose Avenue at this time.

Roanoke City Police PIO Caitlyn Cline told 10 News there aren’t any major injuries and the man involved has been taken into custody.

10 News has at the scene, working for you to learn more.

