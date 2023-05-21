Lynchburg church looks for change through prayer

LYNCHBURG, VA – Members of the Christian Community in Lynchburg are saying enough is enough when it comes to violence in their city.

Shirley Paige is the pastor of Crusaders for Christ New Life Church in Lynchburg and says she’s tired of hearing reports of shooting after shooting.

She says it brings her back to a time when her own brother lost his life to gun violence.

“It was 1991, and he was shot and killed,” Paige said.

Paige put together a community prayer walk Saturday to take a stand.

“Lynchburg and the surrounding areas is a city that is representative of love and God has ordered us to get together and to let the people know that there is a better way,” Paige said.

Several other organizations joined in, including Tree of Life Ministries and Jesus of All Nations.

Olivia P. Hall-Flores is a minister with Tree of Life, and worries about the children of Lynchburg.

“It wasn’t your child today or my child today, but if we continue it’s gonna be my child tomorrow and your child the next day,” Hall-Flores said.

Hall-Flores urges people to come forward with information when a shooting does happen.

“We are better together. Anonymously call the police. This is not the time to be silent,” Hall-Flores said.

Paige wants to bring the community together before another act of violence can take place.

“If we are God’s children, then we need to come together,” Paige said.

Paige says she wants everyone in Lynchburg to know that there is a better way.