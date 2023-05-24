Bear on the loose sends Round Hill Elementary School into hold & secure

A bear on the loose prompted a hold & secure status at Round Hill Elementary School, according to Paige Pearson with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Authorities say the bear got inside a fence at about 10:30 a.m. but was gone by the time DWR officers arrived.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Officers with the Department of Wildlife Resources will remain at the scene to ensure the bear doesn’t return.

10 News currently has a crew at the scene working for you to learn more.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes more readily available