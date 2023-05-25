Feeding Southwest Virginia seeks donations

Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking for your support. Organizers say they conducted a virtual donation drive for the Stamp Out Hunger Campaign this year because of staffing shortages.

Leaders say they conducted a virtual donation drive for the Stamp Out Hunger Campaign this year because of staffing shortages.

Feeding Southwest Virginia staff say they are extending the drive to May 30 to reach $10,000.

They are currently $2,200 short and are asking for the public’s help.

“I stress to the public, if you can only give us a dollar then give us a dollar, we have found generous people no matter what their income is and a lot of times people have a generous heart,” President and CEO Pamela Irvine said.

Staff say $10,000 will provide 30,000 meals to families in the 26-county region.