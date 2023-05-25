Montgomery County deputies show support for girl severely injured in tragic incident

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are rallying behind a young girl who was severely injured in a tragic incident last week.

Aubrey Scaletta, just six years old, lost both of her feet in a vehicle crash on May 17, sending the area into shock. The little girl had to undergo a six-hour surgery and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Now, an entire community is stepping up to show their support for Aubrey and her family during this difficult time, including Montgomery County deputies, who wore pink in her honor.

If you would like to help the family as well, you can do so by donating to their GoFundMe page or the Virginia State Police Association, Emergency Relief Fund at 804-320-6272.

All funds that VSPA receives will go directly toward the Scalettas.