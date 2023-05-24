Community rallies around family after child loses both feet in tragic incident

Aubrey was involved in a tragic accident about a week ago on the 17th and they say she underwent a six hour surgery to repair her amputated feet. She is currently in the pediatric intensive care unit and will likely be Carilion for a while. According to a family friend, they say Dan and Lauren Scaletta’s daughter, Aubrey, wounds look good.

ROANOKE, Va. – Aubrey Scaletta was involved in a tragic accident about a week ago on May 17, that caused her to lose both of her feet.

We’re told she underwent a six-hour surgery to repair her amputated feet. She is currently in the pediatric intensive care unit and will likely be in Carilion for a while.

According to a family friend, Dan and Lauren Scaletta’s daughter, Aubrey’s wounds look good.

Details are limited as to what happened to Aubrey, but 10 News learned through Lauren’s co-worker that Aubrey and her sister were in the back seat of a truck playing with a ratchet strap.

Somehow it flew out the window, and one end wrapped around the truck’s axle while the other end wrapped around Aubrey’s feet. Both feet were ripped off.

The community has come together to show support after a family friend set up a GoFundMe page where more than $35,000 has been raised.

We reached out to the family, but they declined to speak.

Virginia State Police Association is helping spread the word about the fundraiser and 10 News learned through the association that Daniel Scaletta is a trooper.

They tell us in part, “Both feet seem to be receiving good blood flow after being reattached, and as of this morning, doctors have taken off the ventilator. There are quite a few more surgeries that will need to be completed with reattaching her tendons and skin grafts in the near future. The Scaletta’s are very thankful for all the prayers and support they have received after this tragic incident.”

There are several organizations if you would like to help the Scaletta’s, one being a GoFundMe page. You can also donate to the Virginia State Police Association, Emergency Relief Fund at 804-320-6272.

Officials tell us 100 percent of the donations to VSPA, go directly to support the Scaletta’s.