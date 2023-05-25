Roanoke County officials announce Food Truck Thursdays at Green Hill Park

Food Truck Thursdays to be held at Green Hill Park this summer (Credit: Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism is launching an event to make afternoons at the park this summer a little tastier.

Officials say Food Truck Thursdays will kick off at Green Hill Park on June 1.

The event will be held on the first Thursday of each month through August (June 1, July 6, and August 3), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers said.

The following six food vendors will be at the June 1 Food Truck Thursday:

This is also a chance for local vendors in the area to get involved. According to their website, there will be up to five food-serving vendors and up to three dessert vendors and drink vendors chosen for each Food Truck Thursday event.

If you’re interested in applying to be a vendor, you can click here.