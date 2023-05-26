Two found dead at McAfee Knob trail parking lot, police say

An active death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in the vicinity of McAfee Knob in Catawba, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 6 a.m., police were called to the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot on Catawba Road and found two dead males.

We’re told there is no danger to the public.

At this time, parking in the trailhead parking lot will be reduced.

Hikers are encouraged to make use of the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle, which operates from the I-81 Exit 140 Park & Ride Lot. Visit www.mcafeeshuttle.com for more information.