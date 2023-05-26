Roanoke-Fire EMS seeking public help in finding more info on two house fires

Roanoke Fire-EMS and the Roanoke City Police Department are searching for answers after two house fires early Friday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS and the Roanoke City Police Department are searching for answers after two house fires early Friday morning.

We’re told one happened in the 800 block of Rorer Ave SW and the other in the 30th block of 14th St SW.

Crews were able to quickly bring the two fires under control and both incidents are currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call either the Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at 540-853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.