Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears honored at Bedford’s Washington Baptist Church

BEDFORD, Va. – Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears visited the historic Washington Baptist Church in Bedford Sunday morning.

She was honored for service in the military and to the community by the church and the Virginia Alliance for Women.

The lieutenant governor served in the Marine Corps from 1983 to 1986.

She spoke about the importance of recognizing the men and women who gave their lives in service of our country.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants and I believe that these men understood what they were doing was preserving America for the next generation and as Martin Luther King Jr. once said it is not the insults of his enemies that he would remember but the silence of his friends and so we don’t wanna be silent when it comes to honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It must be remembered,” Sears said.

Lieutenant Governor Sears will take part in a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Greenwood Cemetery.