Interstate 81 northbound closed due to deadly multi-vehicle crash

5:40 a.m. - Virginia State Police say this crash is deadly. 10 News has a crew on the way.

Traffic is being detoured off Interstate 81 northbound at exit 118 in Montgomery County. Traffic will move onto Route 11 to bypass a crash.

The interstate will be closed for an extended period of time according to Virginia State Police who tell 10 News this is a multiple vehicle crash, involving two tractor trailers and four passenger vehicles.

There are multiple injuries according to police.

As of 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, backups were reported to be at least 1.5 miles and traffic was at a standstill.

This comes after Interstate 81 was shut down Monday afternoon in Montgomery County due to multiple crashes.

