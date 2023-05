MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – VDOT is warning drivers about a tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Montgomery County.

Authorities say it happened near the 120 mile marker and has led to a 8-mile traffic jam.

As of 12:55 p.m., all north lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at Exit 118 C, according to authorities.

