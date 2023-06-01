18-year-old sentenced for charges in connection with October 2021 Lynchburg armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old was sentenced for his role in an October 2021 armed robbery in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Keyon Petty was sentenced to a total of 54 years and 12 months, with 29 years and 12 months suspended on convictions of the following:

Three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm,

Three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony,

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor,

Criminal Street Gang Participation

Authorities said the active portion of his sentence totaled 25 years with 11 years representing mandatory minimum time on the firearms offenses. The judge ran the active sentences concurrent with his sentence on a separate February 2022 armed robbery.

In total, Petty will serve 16 more years in addition to the 20 active years he received for the February 2022 robbery.

Upon release from incarceration, Petty will submit to 36 months of supervised probation, have no contact with the victims and remain on good behavior for 50 years from the date of sentencing.

“Keyon Petty was identified as the second in command of the Lynchburg Eight Tray Gangsta Crips. These convictions and 36 years of consecutive active prison time send a clear message that the tide is turning against the criminal street gang members in the City of Lynchburg. When we have the winning combination of investigative police work by the Lynchburg Police Department, seeing cases through prosecution by the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, and the key element of citizen witness cooperation, we can remove the violent offenders from our neighborhoods.” Bethany Harrison, City of Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney