18-year-old convicted in connection with February armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with a February armed robbery, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney.

Authorities say on February 16, 2022, at 6:18 p.m., Lynchburg police officers received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on Bedford Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was in her car when she was robbed and then fled to Easton Avenue where she met officers.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the victim had initially been contacted through social media to meet a stranger who claimed to know her cousin. She was told to meet the stranger on Bedford Avenue.

Authorities say when she arrived, three men were at the scene waiting for her. One of the men was identified as 18-year-old Keyon Petty and another was identified as 17-year-old Jordan Banks.

Petty signaled for the victim to turn around, but she didn’t follow the order, according to authorities.

Petty walked up to the victim’s car in an attempt to open the door, but it was locked. Petty and Banks pulled out handguns and pointed them at the victim. Another unidentified male also stood at the back of the car with a pointed gun, authorities say.

Authorities said Petty took a small backpack that held the victim’s wallet, $8- in cash, her ID, and an iPhone 13. The suspects then fled the scene.

The next day around 3 p.m., police were able to locate Petty on Rivermont Avenue, discovering a loaded gun in his pants pocket. Banks turned himself in the same day.

Petty is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18, 2023, for the following charges:

Robbery by use or display of a firearm

Use of a firearm during a felony

Possession of a handgun by a minor

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Petty is also scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 11, 2023 in connection with an Oct. 21, 2021 robbery.

Authorities say Jordan Banks pleaded guilty to robbery by use of a firearm on Wednesday and was sentenced to a plea agreement of 10 years with 9 suspended, 24 months in probation, and 8 years of good behavior. He also signed a written admission to being a member of a criminal street gang and was barred from further affiliation with any street gang.