Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Amherst County, according to Virginia State Police.

An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an emergency call near the intersection of Lexington Turnpike/Route 60 and Sandidges Road on Thursday at 2:40 p.m. for a man acting erratically, police said.

When the deputy got to the area and approached the man, the man pulled out a machete and confronted the deputy, authorities said. The deputy then shot the man.

We’re told the man later died despite the life-saving efforts given to him at the scene.

The deputy was not injured during the incident, according to VSP.

Sheriff Viar said the involved deputy has since been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.