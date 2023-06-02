10 News Anchor John Carlin receives award from the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research awarded 10 News Anchor John Carlin its inaugural Crystal Sarcoidosis Inspiration Award for his contributions to the fight against the disease, most notably the FSR Sarc Fighter podcast.

In the FSR Sarc Fighter podcast, Carlin interviews patients, researchers, physicians, and industry leaders to help listeners understand the latest in the battle with a disease for which there is no known cause or cure.

The podcast has been instrumental in helping to gel the sarcoidosis community, which is widely scattered across the United States. Only about 200,000 people suffer from the disease in the U.S.

Carlin also serves as a volunteer advocate for the Foundation, helping other patients navigate to proper care or answering their questions. He also serves as co-chair of the Foundation’s Patient Advisory Committee, which assists the board of directors with input from the patient’s perspective.

Carlin, whose illness is successfully controlled with medication, said he was thrilled to accept the award, during the gala, which was held at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Carlin thanked the Foundation, members of the medical community, and most importantly the patients who have been willing to share their stories publicly.

“In this ‘HIPPA’ world, where we are not supposed to talk about our health issues, people have been willing to join me on the podcast and pour their hearts out while sharing very personal details,” Carlin said. “They are the true reason the podcast has gained the following that it has.”

Three other people who have made significant contributions to the battle with sarcoidosis also received awards.

They include: