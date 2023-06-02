Thousands in Roanoke for Carilion Clinic Ironman Triathlon

The Carilion Clinic Ironman Triathlon is being held in Roanoke this weekend, and it could be the last to be held in the Star City.

The race will start off at 6:30 a.m. at Carvins Cove.

First, athletes will head to the water for a swim, then they’ll bike across the Blue Ridge Parkway. For the last portion, they will run a half marathon at Rivers Edge Park Roanoke. In total, athletes will swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and run 13.1 miles.

Race leaders are glad to get to see people from as far away from New York participate, 1200 adults and 300 children racing.

“Honestly kids’ races are always our favorite, it’s good to host 1500 people here and two to three people here come here with each race,” Brandt Bernat, Operations Director said.

Leaders said they will evaluate if and when they can come back to Roanoke in the future.