VSP: Search underway for possible plane crash in Staunton area

Nothing has been located at this time, VSP said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

STAUNTON, Va. – Virginia State Police said a search is underway after police were notified of a possible plane crash in the Staunton area of the Blue Ridge Parkway at 3:50 p.m.

According to police, state and local law enforcement are assisting in search efforts.

Authorities said nothing has been located at this time, and state police are unable to fly the area due to fog and low clouds within the mountains.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the FAA, the aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

