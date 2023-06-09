Longshop McCoy Fire & Rescue saddened by the passing of founding member

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Longshop McCoy Fire Department & Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Esley Dillon, a Charter and Life member of the organization, has passed away.

The Longshop McCoy Fire Department & Rescue Squad revealed in a Facebook post that Dillon was a founding member of the fire department in 1960, and of the rescue squad in 1970.

He remained an active member for 63 years, up until his recent illness, according to the department.

“Esley leaves behind a great legacy and big shoes to fill,” the Longshop McCoy Fire Department & Rescue Squad said.