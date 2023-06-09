Motorcyclist dead after crash in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was pronounced dead in Northwest Roanoke on Thursday evening after a motorcycle-vehicle crash, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the crash near 16th Street and Syracuse Ave NW around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.

When they got to the scene, police said they found the man who was driving the motorcycle unresponsive.

According to RPD, crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not shared.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported for treatment, authorities said. There is no update on their condition.

Other details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately available – Roanoke Police said the investigation is in its very early stages. 10 News has a crew working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops