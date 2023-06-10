Family of Roanoke motorcycle crash victim holds vigil in his honor

ROANOKE, Va. – A celebration of life less than 24 hours after tragedy.

38-year-old Dontice Perdue, affectionately known to friends and family as ‘Boobie,’ was killed in a motorcycle crash on 16th Street and Syracuse Avenue Thursday.

“If you love my son, let these white ones go up,” Tonya Perdue, Dontice ’s mother said as she released balloons.

Mother Tonya Perdue, immediately took action and planned a vigil at the exact spot Dontice was killed.

“I’m going to get justice for my son if it takes me the rest of my life. I’m going to get justice for my son,” Tonya said.

His Aunt Keysha Perdue says the dozen people showing up to the vigil is a representation of how loved he was.

“Boobie was really well known, he was very loved throughout the whole city,” Keysha said.

His family said he was a loving father to eight children, and they are working to stick together.

“Trying to put it all together because this was a bad tragedy for all of us. It hurts us very bad,” Keysha said.

Keysha said this loss makes her want to hold her family close.

“You don’t know when it’s going to be your last day, or when you’re going to see someone. It’s very important to do that the way things is out here,” she said.

Tonya said losing a child is unimaginable.

“To lose your child, it hurts,” Tonya said.

But she said the love and support of friends and family will carry her through.

“This right here will make me stronger,” Tonya said.