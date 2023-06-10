Endangered missing child Bedford County 11-year-old: FOUND

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 1030 p.m.

Bedford County Sheriff Office said Eva Marie Capuria was located safe in Jacksonville, Florida and will be returned to her family. They say she was located with two adults who are being detained for questioning.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the FBI, Virginia State Police, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force for their assistance in safely locating Eva.

At this time detectives said there is no further information that can be distributed.

Virginia State Police issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on behalf of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities said Eva Marie Capuria is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode.

Capuria is described as a 5′2 girl, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. We’re told she was last seen wearing an unknown color long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black combat boots.

According to Bedford County authorities, Capuria is believed to be traveling south to Tampa, Florida with an unknown male and unknown female in a white sedan with unknown Florida plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.