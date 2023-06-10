Roanoke woman celebrates 104th birthday

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke woman turned 104 years old on Saturday.

Helen Kerr Perdue loves to flat foot, and she’s still spry even at 104.

On Saturday, she spent the day with friends, receiving cards and presents.

Perdue said the secret to living over a century, is to surround yourself with people you care for.

“Trying to make friends instead of being argumentative all of the time about issues that don’t mean a whole lot to any of us,” Perdue said. “I really enjoy my friends.”

Happy birthday to Helen, from 10 News!