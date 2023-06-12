Botetourt County to offer community pickleball program

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a new community pickleball program.

Pickleball is growing in popularity, and some people even say it’s the fastest-growing sport in America. It’s a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, officials said.

You can head to Breckinridge Elementary to play on select days from June 20 to July 22, according to the department. There’s no need to bring your own equipment, officials said – the county provides the necessary equipment. Courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the site said.

Open Court for pickleball will be offered on select days from June 20 to July 22 at Breckinridge Elementary, according to the department. The open play schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be “No Play Days” on July 1 and July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

And if you haven’t played before, don’t worry! There will be pickleball lessons for beginners on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the department’s website.

Pre-registration is required for lessons and spaces are limited to 12 participants per day, officials said. You must register for each session by 4 p.m. on the Friday prior to the lesson date. If you’re interested in lessons, you can click here to register.