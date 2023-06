VIRGINIA – Violent crime is up almost 5% according to a new report released by Virginia State Police that highlights crime, arrest and demographics.

Violent crime includes murder, non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape and robbery.

The study shows there were more than 17,000 violent crimes reported in 2022.

Compared with more than 16,800 in 2021.

But the report also shows drug offenses are down nearly nine percent from 2021.

You can find the full report here.