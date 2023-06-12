VMI holds CyberSmart program for middle school students

LEXINGTON, Va. – Middle schoolers in Lexington are getting the opportunity to learn how to be safe on the internet.

VMI is hosting a cyber security seminar for almost 50 children to share the importance of internet safety. They are calling it the CyberSmart Workshop.

According to their website, the workshop is offered at no cost to students.

Throughout the week, kids will receive hands-on instruction on a number of topics in the cybersecurity world.

Kai Frein, a participant in the program, knows how important it is to stay safe when surfing the web.

“It’s important so you can learn how to stay safe online and how to avoid getting into complications online,” Frein said.

By the end of the course, students will have a better understanding of cyber attacks, and how to identify and mitigate attacks.

The institution also held a CyberSmart workshop for high school students from June 5 to June 8.

To learn more about the program, click here.