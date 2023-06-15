Halifax County authorities searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office needs your help searching for a 71-year-old man with an extensive medical history and early-onset dementia.

Paul Douglas Poole was last seen leaving his home on Virgie Cole Road on Wednesday at about 1 a.m. and is said to be riding a 2015 Red Honda Goldwing Trike with Virginia registration 308Q.

Poole mentioned that he was on the way to meet his bike club in Lynchburg, Virginia. But later that day, at about 2 p.m., he got in touch with a family member and asked for directions, saying that he believed he was in the town of Bedford, which was confirmed through the Life 360 tracking app.

Poole’s phone has gone dead and authorities are no longer able to track his location.

Authorities described Poole as a 6-foot-tall man who weighs 178 pounds.

If anyone has seen Poole or his motorcycle, please contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3339.

The sheriff’s office has warned the public to use caution when approaching Poole given that he may be in possession of a firearm.