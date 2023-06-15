March and Williams face off in GOP Primary for House of Delegates

Two candidates who battled each other in court are battling for your votes for the 47th House of Delegates seat which represents Carroll, Floyd, Henry, and Patrick counties and the City of Galax.

“I did not do anything intentionally to Marie March,” Delegate Wren Williams said.

It’s a battle fought in the courtroom after a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville last fall.

“I don’t know if he’s lost his mind or what doing that in front of people,” March said.

There is body cam footage from Wytheville police after March accused Williams of bumping into her.

However, the judge found Williams not guilty, and the two candidates are battling again, this time for your votes.

“I believe those results will be displayed in the winning margin in our re-election,” Williams said.

10 News made several attempts to hear from March but have not heard back and according to her website, she wants to help the local economy.

In part, she said, “I will work to eliminate wasteful government spending and ensure your tax dollars are handled with care – not spent to enforce gun control or fund abortion.”

“My personal belief and most of my constituents is life begins at conception,” March said last year to 10 News.

An issue Williams wants to address is if elected, is better infrastructure in rural communities.

“We have crumbling water pipes and sewer as well as school systems, we have been fighting in this area for a long time,” Williams said.