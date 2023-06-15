Virginia Primary Election results for House of Delegates District 47 on June 20, 2023

In this election, Marie March and Wren Williams are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 seat.

If you’re interested in finding results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 race, you can do so here.

This district covers Carroll County, Floyd County, Henry County, Patrick County and Galax City.

You can find the results for the District 47 race below: