Virginia Primary Election results for House of Delegates District 47 on June 20, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

In this election, Marie March and Wren Williams are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 seat. (WSLS 10)

If you’re interested in finding results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 race, you can do so here.

In this election, Marie March and Wren Williams are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 47 seat.

This district covers Carroll County, Floyd County, Henry County, Patrick County and Galax City.

You can find the results for the District 47 race below:

House of Delegates - District 47

47th District Results by Locality

House of Delegates - District 47, Carroll County

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie March *(R)
00%
Wren Williams *(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

House of Delegates - District 47, Floyd County

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie March *(R)
00%
Wren Williams *(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

House of Delegates - District 47, Galax

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie March *(R)
00%
Wren Williams *(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Delegates - District 47, Henry County

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie March *(R)
00%
Wren Williams *(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Delegates - District 47, Patrick County

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie March *(R)
00%
Wren Williams *(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

