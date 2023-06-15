June 20, 2023 Southwest, Central Virginia Primary Results

This page will offer links to results for select races in the June 20, 2023 Virginia primary election.
Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready when the day comes!
You can scroll down on this page, or use the picker below to find the race that you’re interested in:
PICKER
Here are the results by page:
House of Delegates
- District 39
- District 47
- District 55
Senate of Virginia
- District 4
- District 11
Local race results by Virginia counties, cities in our viewing area
- Botetourt County
- Carroll County
- Roanoke County