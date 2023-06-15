78º

June 20, 2023 Southwest, Central Virginia Primary Results

This page will offer links to results for select races in the June 20, 2023 Virginia primary election.

You can scroll down on this page, or use the picker below to find the race that you’re interested in:

Here are the results by page:

House of Delegates

  • District 39
  • District 47
  • District 55

Senate of Virginia

  • District 4
  • District 11

Local race results by Virginia counties, cities in our viewing area

  1. Botetourt County
  2. Carroll County
  3. Roanoke County

