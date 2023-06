In this election, Ron Jefferson (R) and William Davis (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 39 seat.

If you’re interested in finding results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 39 race, you can do so here.

This district covers Bedford County, Campbell County, Franklin County and Roanoke County.

You can find the results for the District 39 race below: