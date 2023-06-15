Virginia Primary Election results for Senate District 4 on June 20, 2023

DeAnthonty L. “D.A.” Pierce (D), P. A. “Trish” White-Boyd (D), and Luke W. Priddy (D) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 4 seat in this year’s Primary Election race.

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 Primary Election will be held on June 20. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 4 race here.

This district covers Roanoke City and Salem City, as well as portions of Roanoke County and Montgomery County.

You can find the Virginia Primary Election results for the District 4 race below.

